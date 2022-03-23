Recent figures have shown there is a huge disparity in GP to patient ratios across the UK. There are GPs and Medical centres with simply far too many patients that they can adequately care for, according to research by RADAR.
As such, we’ve put together a list of the GPs across all of Derbyshire with the most registered patients.
1. The Surgery @ Wheatbridge
The Surgery @ Wheatbridge currently has 15,485 patients, according to the data.
Photo: -
2. Chellaston Medical Centre
According to RADAR's data, Chellaston Medical Centre has 15,546 patients that it caters for.
Photo: -
3. Shires Healthcare
Shires Healthcare, as of right now, has 16,005 registered patients.
Photo: -
4. Jessop Medical Practice
Jessop Medical Practice has 16,709 registered patients, according to the data.
Photo: -