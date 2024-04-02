Derby bakery launches UK’s first ‘weight-loss’ doughnuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doughnotts has come up with a clever way to produce a range of six mouth-watering doughnuts that each contain less than 30 calories – less than a small portion of broccoli.

Even if the most sweet-toothed customers were to gorge an entire box in this limited-edition range, they would be safe in the knowledge that it would be the equivalent of eating only two medium apples.

The fat-busting treats have been scientifically designed to replicate six of Doughnotts’ most popular doughnut flavours – which would normally weigh-in at a more typical 500-plus calories each.

Wade Smith with the latest innovation from Doughnotts.

Doughnotts co-founder Wade Smith, said his firm’s ground-breaking innovation was arrived at after months of research.

“Many of our customers – both men and women - have told us that they really love our doughnuts but are often frowned upon at their WeightWatchers or Slimming World groups for taking too many on board.

“We were determined to find a solution, so we sought advice from some of the nation’s most pre-eminent nutritional scientists.

“As a result of this research, we believe we’ve invented the UK’s first weight-loss doughnuts. If you love doughnuts but want to get that beach body ready for summer, you’d be a fool not to try them out for size!”

Wade’s business partner Megan Scaddan revealed the secret behind Doughnotts’ amazing discovery.

“Although it appears we may have discovered the answer to every doughnut lover’s dream, it was actually a quite simple process in the end,” she said.

“After racking our brains for months and commissioning advice from some top food scientists, someone in our accounts department said ‘why don’t we just make smaller doughnuts?’.

“So that’s exactly what we did. Who would have thought?”

Wade added that the UK’s first weight-loss doughnuts are also potentially the UK’s smallest-ever doughnuts.

“They’re a bit fiddly to make,” he said. “We had to recruit an army of new bakers with very small hands just to get this range launched in time for April 1st. But it was well worth the effort.”

The team had to produce special dough cutters to create the mini doughnuts. One box of six doughnuts takes about a day to complete, which is why the range is limited to only one box!

The six flavours nevertheless taste identical to Doughnotts’ standard range of baked delights, which are available at the firm’s chain of stores across the East Midlands - including one in Derby

Doughnut designs in the ‘weight-loss’ box include: The Homer, Cookie Monster, Scoff It (biscoff-themed), Red Velvet, Weekend Billionaire and Powdered Jam.

Doughnotts will also be selling its mini ‘Old Skool Cake’ doughnut across its stores. They are slightly bigger than the ‘weight-loss’ range but are more feasible to produce in bulk.