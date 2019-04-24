Defibrillator installed at Chesterfield bowls club

A defibrillator has been installed at Chesterfield Cylinders Bowling Club.

The life-saving piece of equipment - which is situated at the club's bowling green off Hasland Road - is available for users and visitors of the sports grounds.

The defibrillator was funded by donations from the club, Derbyshire County Council and Chesterfield Borough Council as well as the Bowmen of Chesterfield archery group and Chesterfield FC, which both also use the sports grounds.

Several members of the bowling club have participated in a CPR and defibrillator course with JJG Training Ltd, hosted at the Shinnon pub in North Wingfield.

A defibrillator is a device which gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation and is an essential life-saving step in the chain of survival