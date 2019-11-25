Damian's Fund reaches £9763 for cancer charity five years after his death

The fund was set up by Damian's family to 'honour his legacy' after he passed away at 21

When Damian passed away his family set up a fund in his name - five years on and that fund has now raised £9763.23 through the support of friends, family and the community.

READ MORE: Chesterfield Second World War veteran receives French medal of honour

In 2015 Damian Hogkinson, from Hulland Ward, died in a car accident when he was just 21. He has been described by those closest to him as a ‘healthy, fitness fanatic who always found the good in bad situations’.

After Damian’s death, his family set up a fund in his name for CLIC Sargent, the ‘UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, and their families.’

His family stated that ‘it seemed a fitting way to carry on his legacy as he always wanted to help other young people where he could’.

Damian would have turned 26 on 29 November 2019, in the lead up to the occasion Damian’s mum reflects on the money raised so far, she said: “We are so proud, as Damian’s mum and family, to honour his legacy from past to present and for many more years to come.

“It is wonderful to see how CLIC Sargent supports young people and their families and we are glad that money raised in Damian’s name is a part of that.”

In 2018, in Derbyshire alone, CLIC Sargent supported ‘100 families, giving out 60 financial grants to the value of £12,000, helping families to cope with the costs of cancer’.

CLIC Sargent ‘provides specialist support, to help and guide each young cancer patient and their family.” The charity states that they ‘fight tirelessly for them, individually, locally and nationally’.

Holly Eyre, CLIC Sargent fundraising engagement manager for Derbyshire, said: “When cancer strikes young lives we fight tirelessly to limit the damage it causes beyond their health.

“We rely entirely on donations to fund our vital work so we can’t thank Damian’s family. friends and community enough for supporting the fund in his memory.

“Because of their support we will be able to help even more young people thrive, not just survive, after their cancer diagnosis.”