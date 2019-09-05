Cyclists in Derbyshire set to benefit from new cycling routes and walking paths

Derbyshire is set to benefit from more than £7 million of funding to develop cycling and walking paths.

Cyclists in the Midlands will have six new and improved cycling routes, including improved accessibility and crossing for HS2 Bolsover Links in Derbyshire.

The Midlands will benefit from improved surfacing, new traffic-free routes, and more accessible transport links.

The Department for Transport has today unveiled 22 upgrades for the National Cycle Network as part of a £20million investment in active travel.

Cycling and Walking Minister Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “Cycling and walking are sustainable forms of transport, which help to keep people active and clean up the quality of our air.

“This funding for the Midlands will put the right infrastructure in place, so people can enjoy new routes.”

The announcement came as Cycling UK launched a new ready-to-ride long distance trail linking the Peak District to Scotland’s most northerly mainland points for the first time.The Great North Trail, which runs for 800 miles, has been created to answer a demand from cyclists for greater access to the countryside on routes largely away from traffic.Around 98 per cent of the Great North Trail is on bridleways, byways, cycle routes, unpaved roads and very low traffic minor roads.It uses some existing established trails, such as the Pennine Bridleway and Cross Borders Drove Road, but extensive research has been carried out to link these through a network of trails, forest roads and abandoned railway lines.The route is available to view online on the Cycling UK website, where you can find an extensive route guide and downloadable route files (GPX), and also on the Ordnance Survey’s online service.