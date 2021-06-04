Will England reopen on June 21?: Here are 11 areas of north Derbyshire still reporting Covid cases in the last weeks of May

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods in the north of the county, reported the highest case rates per 100,000 people in the 14 days between May 15 and May 28.

The figures are taken from Derbyshire County Council’s Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

1. Hadfield West and Gamesley Hadfield West and Gamesley, in High Peak, recorded an infection rate of 217.2 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Hadfield East and Tintwistle Hadfield Eat and Tintwistle recorded an infection rate of 125.8 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Boythorpe and Birdholme Boythorpe and Birdholme, in Chesterfield, recorded an infection rate of 91.6 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Glossop Glossop, High Peak, recorded an infection rate of 88.3 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Photo: Google Buy photo