The number of new Covid deaths in every Derbyshire area as weekly figures reach highest level since March

A total of 995 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 5 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest number since the week to March 12 during the 2021 national lockdown, when 1,501 coronavirus deaths were registered.

Deaths involving the virus have been creeping up over the past four weeks, but remain significantly lower than those registered last winter during the second wave.

At its peak, some 8,433 deaths involving coronavirus were registered in the week up to January 22.

Here are the number of new deaths in every Derbyshire district, based on deaths per 100,000 people, in the month to November 7.

1. North East Derbyshire North East Derbyshire has recorded 10 new deaths at a rate of 12.8 per 100,000 people in the month up to November 7.

2. Amber Valley Amber Valley has recorded 10 new deaths at a rate of 10.9 per 100,000 people in the month up to November 7.

3. Chesterfield Chesterfield has recorded seven new deaths at a rate of 8.5 per 100,000 people in the month up to November 7.

4. High Peak High Peak has recorded six new deaths at a rate of 7.6 per 100,000 people in the month up to November 7.