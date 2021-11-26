The mutated form of coronavirus known as ‘Delta Plus’ is continuing its spread across England – but what is the situation in Derbyshire? Image: Pixabay.

The number of Delta Plus Covid cases in every Derbyshire area as mutated strain spreads

The mutated form of coronavirus known as ‘Delta Plus’ is continuing its spread across England – but what is the situation in Derbyshire?

By Tim Paget
Friday, 26th November 2021, 3:50 pm

The strain, officially named AY.4.2, spreads more easily than other variants and now accounts for more than half of analysed cases in one part of the country: the Torridge area of Devon.

Officials designated the strain a ‘variant under investigation’ on October 20.

Scientists are still working out whether it is more transmissible or whether there are other factors helping it to spread.

Vaccines are proving as effective against Delta Plus as they are against other Delta variants, two separate studies have found.

And there is “no evidence of increased severity based on risk of hospitalisation or death”, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Here is the situation in every area of Derbyshire:

1. Amber Valley

In Amber Valley, of 116 samples analysed in the week up to November 13, 14.7 per cent were found to be of the Delta Plus strain. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Bolsover

In Bolsover, of 30 samples analysed in the week up to November 13, 16.7 per cent were found to be of the Delta Plus strain. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield

In Chesterfield, of 106 samples analysed in the week up to November 13, 14.2 per cent were found to be of the Delta Plus strain. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Derbyshire Dales

In Derbyshire Dales, of 32 samples analysed in the week up to November 13, 6.2 per cent were found to be of the Delta Plus strain. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
DerbyshireEnglandOfficialsScientists
Next Page
Page 1 of 2