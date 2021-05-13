The number of Covid cases in every area of Chesterfield as Sage holds emergency meeting to discuss rise in Indian variant
The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chesterfield and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 4:24 pm
But with the so-called Indian variant fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.
The latest figures show infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May.
Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal the situation in every neighbourhood of the town between 30 April and 7 May.
