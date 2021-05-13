The number of Covid cases in every area of Chesterfield as Sage holds emergency meeting to discuss rise in Indian variant

But with the so-called Indian variant fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal the situation in every neighbourhood of the town between 30 April and 7 May.

1. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded an infection rate of 39.3 per 100,000 people from April 30 to May 7. Photo: Louise Cooper Buy photo

2. Dunston Dunston recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from April 30 to May 7. Photo: Louise Cooper Buy photo

3. Newbold Newbold recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from April 30 to May 7. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Old Whittington Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from April 30 to May 7. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo