The Covid infection rate in every Chesterfield neighbourhood as Plan B restrictions ease

But rates remain high across the north of England and Northern Ireland, the latest figures show.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13

Here is the situation in every Chesterfield neighbourhood.

1. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill had 1,230 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

2. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South had 1,211.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

3. Old Whittington Old Whittington had 1,160.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

4. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield had 1,109.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.