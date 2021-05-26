The Chesterfield areas where Covid is almost gone as Indian variant concerns grow
Covid vaccines are being offered to 30-year-olds and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chesterfield and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021
But with the so-called Indian variant becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.
The latest figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield recorded less than three infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May.
We reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between 13 and 20 May – and which area has seen a rise in infections.
