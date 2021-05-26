The Chesterfield areas where Covid is almost gone as Indian variant concerns grow

But with the so-called Indian variant becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield recorded less than three infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May.

We reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between 13 and 20 May – and which area has seen a rise in infections.

1. Newbold Newbold recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.

2. Brimington South Brimington South recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.

3. Old Whittington Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.

4. Staveley Staveley recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.