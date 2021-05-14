The 16 areas of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire with a higher coronavirus infection rate than the England average

The areas of north Derbyshire with Covid infection rates above the England average. Image: Pixabay.

According to data from the Government's coronavirus dashboard the current infection rate average for England is roughly 21.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest figures from Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance Report reveal the areas recording a higher infection rate in the fortnight up to May 7.

National coronavirus restrictions will be eased again on Monday, May 17 with the reopening of indoor hospitality.

Killamarsh recorded an infection rate of 115.8 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Public health officials in Derbyshire are continuing to urge people to follow the basics of social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing hands regularly.

Derbyshire’s director of public health Dean Wallace also said that Covid ‘hasn’t gone away’ and it remained important to ‘do the right thing’.

Creswell recorded an infection rate of 111.3 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Arkwright Town recorded an infection rate of 87.5 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Eckington east recorded an infection rate of 83.2 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded an infection rate of 78.7 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Clay Cross recorded an infection rate of 61.2 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Dunston recorded an infection rate of 51.5 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Dronfield South recorded an infection rate of 40.6 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Newbold recorded an infection rate of 39.4 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Bolsover South and Glapwell recorded an infection rate of 38.6 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Stonebroom, Shirland and Wessington recorded an infection rate of 38.2 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

New Whittington recorded an infection rate of 38.1 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Tibshelf recorded an infection rate of 35.3 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Spital and Hasland recorded an infection rate of 34.5 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

North Wingfield recorded an infection rate of 32.5 per 100,000 during the period of April 24 to March 7, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its weekly Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.