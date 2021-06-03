The 11 Chesterfield neighbourhoods that are almost Covid-free as town's rate tumbles again

Eleven of 13 areas in the borough recorded fewer than three cases between May 15 May 27, according to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

In the last 14 days there have been 15 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield, at a rate of 14.3 per 100,000 population.

This is a decrease from the previous 14-day period which reported 21 cases.

The average age of all cases was 28.9 and over the last 14 days 46.7 per cent of all cases have been males.

These are the 11 areas recording fewer than three cases.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

1. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South recorded an infection rate of less than three between May 15 and May 28. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Newbold Newbold recorded an infection rate of less than three between May 15 and May 28. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley recorded an infection rate of less than three between May 15 and May 28. Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo

4. Chesterfield Central and Stonegravels Chesterfield Central recorded an infection rate of less than three between May 15 and May 28. Photo: Anne Shelley Buy photo