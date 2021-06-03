The 11 Chesterfield neighbourhoods that are almost Covid-free as town's rate tumbles again
The majority of neighbourhoods in Chesterfield are almost Covid-free as the town’s case rate has fallen again.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:30 am
Eleven of 13 areas in the borough recorded fewer than three cases between May 15 May 27, according to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid-19 Surveillance Report.
In the last 14 days there have been 15 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield, at a rate of 14.3 per 100,000 population.
This is a decrease from the previous 14-day period which reported 21 cases.
The average age of all cases was 28.9 and over the last 14 days 46.7 per cent of all cases have been males.
These are the 11 areas recording fewer than three cases.
