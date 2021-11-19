The 10 Chesterfield neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

According to the council’s Covid Surveillance Report, there have been a total of 495 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 471.5 per 100,000 population, in the week up to November 12.

This is a decrease from the previous week, which reported 593 cases, but is the third highest number of cases and the second highest seven-day rate among the districts and boroughs of Derbyshire.

The average age of all cases was 35.2 and 50.9 per cent of all cases were female.

Here are the 10 Chesterfield neighbourhoods with the highest infection rates:

1. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley and Norbriggs recorded an infection rate of 782.4 per 100,000 during the period of November 6 to November 12, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

2. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield recorded an infection rate of 610.6 per 100,000 during the period of November 6 to November 12, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

3. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton recorded an infection rate of 590.5 per 100,000 during the period of November 6 to November 12, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

4. Old Whittington Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 528.9 per 100,000 during the period of November 6 to November 12, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.