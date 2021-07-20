The 10 Chesterfield areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of July as England’s ‘Freedom Day’ arrives

The latest government figures show 10 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
1. Spital and Hasland
Spital and Hasland has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 148 per cent, from 198.2 on July 6 to 491.1 on July 13, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels
Central Chesterfield has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 143 per cent, from 217.3 on July 6 to 527.8 on July 13, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Old Whittington
Old Whittington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 130 per cent, from 139.2 on July 6 to 320.1 on July 13, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Boythorpe and Birdholme
Boythorpe and Birdholme has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 127 per cent, from 167.9 on July 6 to 381.7 on July 13, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Google