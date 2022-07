Using resources provided by Gov.uk, we’ve been able to put together this list of the areas that are currently suffering the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Cases of COVID-19 have been rising across the country in recent weeks – not just in Derbyshire. Figures released by the Government indicate that COVID-19 case rates are also rising in Chesterfield.

In central Chesterfield, case rates have risen by 22.7 per cent. All data has been taken from the week starting on June 27.

1. Wingerworth & Holymoorside Total cases: 19. Case rate per 100,000 people: 291.8.

2. Old Whittington Total cases: 17. Case rate per 100,000 people: 237.7.

3. Arkwright Town & Temple Normanton Total cases: 12. Case rate per 100,000 people: 208.7.

4. Inkersall Green & Duckmanton Total cases: 17. Case rate per 100,000 people: 222.1.