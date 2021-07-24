More than 600,000 people told to self-isolate by NHS Covid-19 app - here are the Derbyshire 'Pingdemic' figures

That was 15.4 per cent of all alerts sent to date, since September, and a record high.

There are complaints from businesses across the country that the alerts are causing serious staff shortages and affecting services.

To date there have been 3.94 million alerts sent.

The data – now available at a local authority level – shows the number of alerts increasing in every part of Derbyshire

1. Bolsover In Bolsover, 766 people were told to self-isolate in the week up to July 14 - an increase of 43.2 per cent on the previous week.

2. Amber Valley In Amber Valley, 1,866 people were told to self-isolate in the week up to July 14 - an increase of 38.2 per cent on the previous week.

3. North East Derbyshire In North East Derbyshire, 977 people were told to self-isolate in the week up to July 14 - an increase of 34.6 per cent on the previous week.

4. Erewash In Erewash, 1,587 people were told to self-isolate in the week up to July 14 - an increase of 29.9 per cent on the previous week.