More than 600,000 people told to self-isolate by NHS Covid-19 app - here are the Derbyshire 'Pingdemic' figures
More than 600,000 people using the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales were sent self-isolation alerts in the week between 8 and 15 July.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:13 am
That was 15.4 per cent of all alerts sent to date, since September, and a record high.
There are complaints from businesses across the country that the alerts are causing serious staff shortages and affecting services.
To date there have been 3.94 million alerts sent.
The data – now available at a local authority level – shows the number of alerts increasing in every part of Derbyshire
