Is England heading for a third wave? Here are the Derbyshre areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show nine neighbourhoods in Derbyshire outside of Derby city, saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw a rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.

1. Bakewell North, Derbyshire Dales Bakewell North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 63.2 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4.

2. Wingerworth, North East Derbyshire Wingerworth has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 46.4 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4.

3. Sandiacre, Erewash Sandiacre has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 44 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4.

4. North Wingfield, North East Derbyshire North Wingfield has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 43.3 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4.