Government data shows areas of Derbyshire where Covid rates are rising. Image: Pixabay.

Is England heading for a third wave? Here are the Derbyshre areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June

Lockdown has beens gradually lifting in Derbyshire and across England for two months now – but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:26 pm

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show nine neighbourhoods in Derbyshire outside of Derby city, saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw a rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.

1. Bakewell North, Derbyshire Dales

Bakewell North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 63.2 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Wingerworth, North East Derbyshire

Wingerworth has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 46.4 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Sophie Wills

3. Sandiacre, Erewash

Sandiacre has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 44 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. North Wingfield, North East Derbyshire

North Wingfield has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise to 43.3 per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

