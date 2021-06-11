Government urged to keep Covid rules in place beyond June 21

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned that lifting restrictions on June 21 risks an increase in cases and hospital admissions (Getty Images)

The Government has been urged to delay the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England as new figures show case rates have increased in every region across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned that lifting restrictions on June 21 risks an increase in cases and hospital admissions.

‘Covid is not going to disappear on June 21’

Jim McManus, vice-president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said that data and not dates should be behind the final decision.

He said: “Patience now will pay off in the long run.”

Mr McManus said: “Covid is not going to disappear on the 21st of June and lifting all measures as early as the 21st risks reversing the significant progress we have made.

“The complete lifting of measures on the 21st of June not only risks an increase in cases and hospitalisation, but risks the introduction of new variants to the UK which will undermine our vaccination programme and derail our path back to normality.

“The alternatives of locking down or releasing all measures is a false one.

“Instead, we would like to see the extension of the current measures – brought into effect on 17th May – and a delay to the full reopening.”

Ministers ‘considering four-week delay’

Separately, The Times reports ministers are considering a four-week delay to a full reopening in England to give businesses and people certainty.

The latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England (PHE), published on Thursday, showed case rates had risen in nearly all age groups in England.