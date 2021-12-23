Covid near me: The infection rate in every Chesterfield neighbourhood as UK records 100,000 cases

The UK reported 106,122 new Covid cases on Wednesday - exceeding 100,000 for the first time – but what is he situation locally?

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 590 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 562.4 per 100,000 population, in the week up to December 17.

This is an increase from the previous week, which reported 462 cases.

The average age of all cases was 33.3.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:

Spital and Hasland recorded an infection rate of 766.8 per 100,000 during the period of December 11 to 17.

Newbold recorded an infection rate of 656.2 per 100,000 during the period of December 11 to 17.

Staveley and Norbriggs recorded an infection rate of 631 per 100,000 during the period of December 11 to 17.

Dunston recorded an infection rate of 592.6 per 100,000 during the period of December 11 to 17.