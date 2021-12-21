However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in areas of Derbyshire.

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed in Derbyshire areas over the last year.

The analysis covers the time period December 13, 2020 to December 13, 2021.

1. Amber Valley In Amber Valley, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people is 138 per cent higher than last year. There have sadly been 198 more deaths.

2. Bolsover In Bolsover, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people is 82 per cent higher than last year. There have sadly been 135 more deaths.

3. Chesterfield In Chesterfield, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people is 259 per cent higher than last year. There have sadly been 145 more deaths.

4. Derby In Derby, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people is 137 per cent higher than last year. There have sadly been 394 more deaths.