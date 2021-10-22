The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

As cases continue to rise across the country and in Derbyshire, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Chesterfield saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days to 15 October.

1. Newbold Newbold has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80.8 per cent, from 341 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 616.5 on October 15.

2. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 78.1 per cent, from 450.8 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 803 on October 15.

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 36 per cent, from 653.3 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 888.4 on October 15.

4. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 35.4 per cent, from 595.5 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 806.5 on October 15.