The Chesterfield areas where Covid infections are rising the fastest as the Government rules out another lockdown. Image: Pixabay.

Covid cases Chesterfield: The nine areas in Chesterfield with the fastest rising Covid rates

Covid infection rates are rapidly rising across England and there are fears the NHS could be overwhelmed this winter.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:34 pm

The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

As cases continue to rise across the country and in Derbyshire, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Chesterfield saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days to 15 October.

1. Newbold

Newbold has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80.8 per cent, from 341 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 616.5 on October 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Brimington South and Tapton

Brimington South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 78.1 per cent, from 450.8 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 803 on October 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton

Inkersall Green and Duckmanton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 36 per cent, from 653.3 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 888.4 on October 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

4. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 35.4 per cent, from 595.5 per 100,000 people on October 8 to 806.5 on October 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

