Chesterfield Royal Hospital reports rise in number of pregnant women with Covid 'complications'

Nurses are seeing a rise which matches a national picture, with one-in-six of the most critically ill NHS Covid patients now unvaccinated pregnant women.

Krishna Kallianpur, Chief Nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said the vaccine remained the most effective protection for both mother and baby.

“As per the national statistics, we are seeing a rise in the number of pregnant women being admitted to the trust with Covid-19 complications,” Krishna said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Royal Hospital is seeing increasing numbers of pregnant women being admitted with Covid-19 complications.

“We would like to reiterate that the vaccine is the most effective way to protect both mother and baby against the possibility of severe illness from Covid-19.

“We are working closely with our partners across Derbyshire to ensure pregnant women are given an opportunity to have the vaccination during their antenatal visits.

"They are also being reminded by their midwives and we are promoting the vaccine on social media and in GP clinics and hospital waiting rooms.”

NHS England has released a number of statistics as part of a new drive to encourage mums-to-be to get vaccinated.

Across the country, 20 of the 118 patients with Covid who received extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (Ecmo) between July and September were mothers-to-be, NHS England said.

Of these, 19 had not had a jab and the other had only had one dose of a vaccine.

NHS England says there is new evidence that coronavirus can cause serious problems for the mother-to-be and her baby in the later stages of pregnancy.

Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, NHS England’s chief midwifery officer, said: “This is another stark reminder that the Covid-19 jab can keep you, your baby and your loved ones safe and out of hospital.”

The disease can also increase the risk of newborns struggling to breathe, according to research carried out in Israel.

Sarah McMullen, director at parenting charity NCT, said: “The news that unvaccinated pregnant women now make up nearly 20 per cent of England’s most critically ill Covid patients is a damning indictment of the lack of attention given to this vulnerable group as restrictions have eased.”