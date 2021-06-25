Chesterfield areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ nears

Seven out of 13 Chesterfield neighbourhoods saw a rise in Covid cases. Image: Pixabay.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show seven out of 13 Chesterfield neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.

New Whittington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 114.2 per cent, from 0-2 on June 11 to 114.2 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

We have also included those areas where rates remain the same or have fallen.

Loundsley Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 63.8 per cent, from 0-2 on June 11 to 63.8 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Ashgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 62.9 per cent, from 0-2 on June 11 to 62.9 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Brimington South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 55.9 per cent, from 0-2 on June 11 to 55.9 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Spital and Hasland has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 43.1 per cent, from 0-2 on June 11 to 43.1 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Newbold has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 39.4 per cent, from 0-2 on June 11 to 39.4 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Staveley has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 37.9 per cent, from 0-2 on June 11 to 379 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Inkersall Green and Duckmanton has seen rates of positive Covid cases remain the same, with 65.5 per 100,000 people recorded on June 11 and 65.5 on June 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 11 and 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Dunston recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 11 and 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Boythorpe and Birdholme recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 11 and 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Brookside and Walton recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 11 and 18. Image for illustrative purposes only.