Chesterfield areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches
The countdown is on for Covid restrictions in England to be lifted on July 19.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.
New Whittington was the only neighbourhood which saw a fall in case numbers, by 22 per cent from 114.2 to 88.9.