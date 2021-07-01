Chesterfield areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

New Whittington was the only neighbourhood which saw a fall in case numbers, by 22 per cent from 114.2 to 88.9.

1. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 301 per cent, from 31 on June 18 to 124.2 on June 25.

2. Old Whittington Old Whittington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 222.7 per cent, from 0-2 on June 18 to 222.7 on June 25.

3. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 200 per cent, from 43.1 on June 18 to 129.2 on June 25.

4. Newbold Newbold has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 166 per cent, from 39.4 on June 18 to 105 on June 25.