Cases of Delta Covid variant double in four areas of Derbyshire

New data up to June 30 shows that Derbyshire cases of the more transmissible Delta variant have increased from 695 to 1,227 in the space of a week – an increase of 77 per cent.

Case numbers of the variant, which is the dominant strain in the county and more likely to result in hospitalisation, have more than doubled in Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derby, Erewash.

This comes less than three weeks from July 19, when the nation is set to be fully released from lockdown restrictions.

Cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 - first detected in India - have doubled in four areas of Derbyshire

It also comes alongside a wholesale increase in Covid cases over the past month, which have now resulted in a slight uptick in hospital inpatients with the virus.

The High Peak is still the area of Derbyshire which has seen the most cases of the Delta variant, with 323 infections, up from 242 last week.

These cases are linked to an outbreak in Glossopdale, which in turn is linked to travel into and out of neighbouring Greater Manchester.

Four other areas of Derbyshire have now also surpassed 100 cases of the Delta variant, with 115 in Erewash, 113 in North East Derbyshire 106 in Chesterfield and 101 in South Derbyshire.

Here is the full breakdown of Delta variant cases by district to June 30, along with the figures from the previous week:

Amber Valley: 93, up from 38

Bolsover: 76, up from 36

Chesterfield: 106, up from 58

Derby: 225, up from 103

Derbyshire Dales: 75, up from 44

Erewash: 115, up from 55

High Peak: 323, up from 242

North East Derbyshire: 113, up from 66

South Derbyshire: 101, up from 53

The latest Derbyshire Covid-19 vaccination data, to June 27, shows that 87.6 per cent of all residents aged 18 and above have now had their first vaccine dose, while 68.93 per cent of all 18+ residents have had both jab doses.

An estimated 98,550 residents aged 18+ are yet to have a Covid vaccine, 12,452 of which are aged 50 and above.