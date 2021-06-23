As June 21 ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the north Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of June

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 11 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw case rates rise per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15.

1. Eckington East and Renishaw Eckington East and Renishaw has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 71.4 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 65.5 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Louise Cooper Buy photo

3. New Whittington New Whittington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 63.5 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Whitwell and Elmton Whitwell has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 63.4 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Buy photo