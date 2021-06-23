The areas of north Derbyshire where Covid rates have risen is revealed. Image: Pixabay.

As June 21 ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the north Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of June

England’s Covid restrictions are now expected to be in place until 19 July.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 2:40 pm

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 11 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw case rates rise per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15.

1. Eckington East and Renishaw

Eckington East and Renishaw has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 71.4 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton

Inkersall Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 65.5 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Louise Cooper

Buy photo

3. New Whittington

New Whittington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 63.5 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

4. Whitwell and Elmton

Whitwell has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from fewer than three to 63.4 per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3