As June 21 ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the north Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of June
England’s Covid restrictions are now expected to be in place until 19 July.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 2:40 pm
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 11 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.
As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw case rates rise per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15.
