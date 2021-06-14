If you don’t already know, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest and needed CPR.

English referee Anthony Taylor recognised the severity of the situation immediately and instructed the medics to come on the pitch.

When the medics reached Eriksen he was breathing but his pulse dropped suddenly and they had to carry out CPR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denmark players surrounded teammate Christian Eriksen while he received CPR.

It was a tragic, heartbreaking and traumatic incident and is something I will never forget, and I am sure it will be the same for many of you.

If you were watching, you will know that his teammates gathered around him to create a ‘privacy wall’ so that he was shielded from the thousands of people inside the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

The less said about the TV coverage the better. It was insensitive and disgusting.

As well as CPR, medics used a defibrillator on Eriksen and after one ‘shock’ his heart started beating again.

Thankfully, Eriksen survived and is currently stable in hospital.

Incredibly, he spoke to his teammates not long after being taken to hospital and told them he wanted them to carry on and finish the match, which they did, losing 1-0.

I want to use this week’s column to encourage people to find out where defibs are located in your local area and to also consider learning first aid.

Chesterfield-based charity CSALS (Community Save a Life Scheme) has urged grassroots sport clubs to take advantage of their free online course.

Debra Johnson, CSALS’ community facilitator, said: “As we saw on Saturday, the presence of someone with the necessary first aid knowledge is vital and can be the difference between life or death.

“The life-saving skills used in Denmark are covered in our online course, which only takes around an hour to complete.”

To take the course, visit https://www.csals.co.uk/online-course/

Find out where your local defibs are by visiting https://www.heartsafe.org.uk/aed-locations