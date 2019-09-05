Chesterfield teen organises Macmillan fundraiser after his mum was diagnosed with brain tumour and lung cancer

A Chesterfield mum of three undergoing treatment for breast cancer and a brain tumour has invited people to a Macmillan Coffee morning organised by her teenage son.

Jane Devine, 50 is recovering from an operation to remove a tumour from her brain and awaiting chemotherapy after she was diagnosed in July.

Jane Devine and her son Billy 13

Jane of Rydall Crescent Newbold told how she went to her GP at the end of July with vertigo symptoms.

"I was getting sick and dizzy.

"I had a mammogram on my 50th birthday check up and they sent me to hospital where they told me I had breast cancer and a brain tumour.

"Six days later they operated and took the tumour out."

Jane is urging women to take advantage of the routine screenings.

"They should get themselves checked," she said.

"I was shocked - they said it had spread to my lungs as well, but that they could treat it."

Her 13-year-old son Billy Devine and his friends Olivia Bedford and Natasha Smith have organised a coffee morning to raise funds for Chesterfield Macmillan nurses on Sunday September 8 at the Olde House pub at Loundsley Green from 11am-3pm. There will be a raffle and tombola, prize winning games and live performances from Billy Devine and Olivia Bedford.

Jane added: "He has done it all himself with his friends. They have done a fantastic job of organising everything getting donations for raffle prizes."

"Everything has been brilliant - all my friends and family have rallied round.

"My new Motto in life is let's do this!"