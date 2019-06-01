Chesterfield Royal Hospital reveals its new chief executive

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has announced its new chief executive.

The role has been offered to Angie Smithson, currently a deputy chief executive and chief operating officer who has been based in Liverpool since 2014.

She has more than 30 years of NHS experience, starting her career in nursing and midwifery in 1986 before moving into a range of leadership positions.

Angie said: "I am so pleased to be offered the chief executive leadership role at Chesterfield Royal.

"I'm excited at the prospect of taking on the scale of this opportunity and really look forward to working with everyone.

"I am passionate about ensuring the delivery of exceptional care for patients and I have also been part of engaging and leading staff through challenging changes that have helped to ensure sustainable services, at the same time as realising enhanced patient experience and a host of other improvements."

Dr Helen Phillips, the trust's chair, added: "It's a thrilling time for a new chief executive to join us and I am certain that Angie will direct the trust in our continued ambition to achieve 'outstanding' both for the care we give to all our patients and for the workplace we provide to all our staff.

"I believe that Angie's track record of realising large-scale change in health services is an asset."

The new chief executive's appointment will need to be ratified by the trust's council of governors this month - and Angie's expected start date is the beginning of September.

She will replace Simon Morritt, who joined the trust in 2017 and will be moving on to the chief executive role at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust