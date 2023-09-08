Chesterfield Royal Hospital pays £13million - in top ten NHS Trusts affected by medical negligence claims

Watch more videos on Shots!

Figures obtained from NHS Resolution revealed that, in the last financial year, £13,060,958 was paid out in relation to negligence claims: including damages paid, claimant legal costs paid, and NHS legal costs paid.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust made the top ten in regards to the highest medical negligence claim payouts when compared to other trusts in England and Wales.

When asked to comment on the figures and to confirm if the money came from the budget for frontline services or a separate budget, the Trust said they welcomed claims being resolved “efficiently as we know this (is) better for all concerned.”

In response to the questions, Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive, said: “It is always important that we continually learn and improve.

“As part of our normal process – and in line with national and legal requirements – we work with our colleagues at NHS Resolution to ensure that any appropriate actions are put in place, our goal would be (to) ensure this (is) resolved as soon as possible. We welcome this being done efficiently as we know this is better for all concerned.”

Separate figures revealed that in the 12 months to June 30th of this year the Trust received 291 complaints - 143 of which related to care and treatment. Additionally, in the same period, 51 claims of medical negligence have been lodged with the Trust.

The data was revealed after a freedom of information request submitted by legalexpert.co.uk.

Nick Banks, head of medical negligence at JF Law (owners of the LegalExpert brand), warned that the consequences of medical negligence can be “devastating”.

He said: “As well as the obvious emotional impact, injuries and bereavements can cause a bigger financial impact than many households can bear, particularly in the current cost of living crisis, when many are already struggling to make ends meet.