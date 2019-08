An afternoon tea event will be held in support of Chesterfield Community First Responders (CCFR).

The event will take place at the Olde House on Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield, between noon and 4pm on September 28.

CCFR, which is made up of volunteers, helps to save lives.

