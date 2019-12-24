Chesterfield man wants action over sewage in his shower

A van driver forced to use a walking zimmer frame after breaking his back says council workmen have left his toilet flushing into his shower.

Chesterfield Borough Council installed the wetroom at David Carty’s home on Downlands, Brimington, in June, after his back injury left him unable to use the bath.

David Carty in his wetroom.

But he says he has been plagued by the flushing problem ever since – and is urging the council to fix it.

The local authority has now pledged to work with Mr Carty to “address his problems”.

Mr Carty, 35, who has epilepsy, worked as a van driver as he controlled his condition with medication.

However, he fell after a seizure at home.

Sewage in David Carty's wetroom.

He said: “I had an epileptic fit and fell down the stairs and broke my back in three places. I have to use a walking frame at home and crutches outside.

“I was struggling to get in the bath and they were worried I’d have a seizure in it, so they came to put in a shower.

“They installed it, and then when I flushed the toilet, sewage came up in the shower.”

Mr Carty said council staff and contractors have been out repeatedly to inspect or repair the problem – but it remained.

He said: “I daren’t go to the toilet because it just comes out in the shower.

“I am having to go on my hands and knees, despite my back, to clean it up – it can take me half an hour to get back up.

“It’s pretty disgusting.

“I just want it sorted and perhaps some compensation for all the special cleaning products I’ve had to buy.

“Money is not the issue though, it’s they way I’ve been treated.

“Is it because I’m only 35? Would they have treated an 85 or 86-year-old woman this same way?”

Councillor Chris Ludlow, council cabinet member for housing, said: “We understand that issues like this can be upsetting for residents.

“We visited Mr Carty’s home and have taken action to resolve the problem.

“We take issues such as this very seriously and took action straight away.

“We will continue to work with him to ensure all his concerns have been addressed.”