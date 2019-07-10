A Derbyshire company is seeking the views of thousands of people as part of a pioneering initiative to improve services in the care industry.

Chesterfield-based CRT Care Services, which has been providing home care services to much of North Derbyshire since 1985, is “on a mission” to find out more about how local people perceive the industry and use their feedback as the foundation for introducing positive changes.

Questionnaires have been sent to 25,000 homes in Chesterfield, inviting people to highlight their concerns about care, as well as asking them what services they would like to see provided.

CRT’s operations manager, Mary Clare Doherty, said: “The care industry is often portrayed in a negative way in the media, but we know the wide range of community benefits that come from care services when they are provided in the right way.

“The aim of carrying out this survey is to find out what is important to people in Chesterfield when it comes to care, so that we can rethink the way the service is currently delivered.”

CRT Care Services was originally called Care Relief Team, specialising in a wide range domiciliary care. Services include personal care, medication, pop-in visits to make sure vulnerable people are comfortable and helping with meals.

In 2017, the business began a new chapter in its history and was rebranded as CRT after becoming part of Clece Care Services Group, one of the largest groups in the UK, which specialises in the provision of care services at home. Although the name changed, the company’s long-established ethos of providing high quality community care in Derbyshire remained the same while investing in continuous improvement.

However, with people living longer, and mounting pressure on NHS resources, CRT recognises that it has to go on evolving its services to meet the needs of people in the area it serves.

“It is a complex industry, facing a lot of challenges, but we genuinely want to understand people’s perspective, so we can base any changes on their feedback, and optimise the services we provide,” says Mary Clare.

No deadline has been set for the questionnaires to be returned but the sooner CRT receives responses, the sooner it can implement changes in line with the needs of the local community.

Those who complete the survey will go into a prize draw to win afternoon tea for two at Chatsworth House. The forms should be sent back to CRT Care Services, Unit 8, Beresford Way, S41 9FG. Alternatively, the survey can be completed online at www.crtcare.co.uk/your-opinion

“We are very excited about this mission. We hope that our findings and actions can impact upon the way we deliver care locally and in future leave a mark on the industry as a whole,” says Mary Clare.

To find out more about what CRT Care Services can offer, go to www.crtcare.co.uk