Autism awareness training courses to be held in Chesterfield

Residents are being invited to register for a place on an autism awareness training course in Chesterfield.

The two free sessions are being organised by the Chesterfield Equality and Diversity Forum and delivered by Derbyshire Autism Services and everyone is welcome to attend.

The training sessions will be held at Chesterfield Town Hall.

READ: Terrifying thug abducted his girlfriend in Derbyshire and tried to pour bleach down her throat



They will cover subjects including what autism is, how it is diagnosed and how to recognise autistic behaviours and traits.

The sessions, which will take place in the morning and afternoon of October 7, will be held in committee room one at Chesterfield Town Hall

Councillor Sharon Blank, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet member for governance, said: "We are pleased to be offering these extra autism awareness training courses at Chesterfield Borough Council.

"The previous courses took place in June and were fully booked, with extra people asking if they could come along.

"There are 50 places available in total on the latest courses, 25 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon, but I would encourage any one who is interested to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment."

For more information and to book your place, email allison.potter@chesterfield.gov.uk or katy.marshall@chesterfield.gov.uk or call 01246 345247.

MORE: Chesterfield Photographic Society to 'relaunch' with move to new venture