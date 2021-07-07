Patients hearing remains a priority despite the recent national lockdown.

Stephen Toon Hearing Care in Alfreton High Street is open for hearing tests, ear wax removal and advice, and fitting for any hearing aid on the market.

The independent practice, run by husband and wife Stephen and Kate Toon, also offers excellent after care for its wide base of loyal customers.

“We implemented a number of safety measures during lockdown that remain in place now,” says Stephen. “Our clinic has large, airy rooms and we are wearing full personal protective equipment.

“We are operating a one person in, one person out policy which means you won’t come into contact with anyone else during your visit; we just ask that people arrive at the exact time for their appointment with us to lessen the overlap between patients.

“We even have our own private car park so you can safely travel straight from your home to our clinic.”

During your appointment, the spacious consulting rooms mean distance can be maintained whenever possible, apart from aural examinations. Each room is fully cleaned between appointments by using a high-tech electrolysed water disinfectant employed in hospital settings, as well as a 100% alcohol spray.

At the start of the appointment, you will discuss your hearing and any problems you experience, as well as factors that can contribute to hearing loss, such as health issues or noise exposure. Following an examination, Stephen will carry out a hearing test with a series of differently pitched tones that cover the various sounds of speech, such as vowels and consonants, and plot a graph from your responses. Then, depending on the results, you may be offered a demonstration of different hearing aids.

Stephen, who worked at a leading high street hearing care provider in Oxford for many years before moving back to Derbyshire to open his own practice, is keen to reassure patients that their hearing remains his priority despite the recent national lockdown.

“We are taking every step we can to lessen the risks and keep our service running in the safest possible way, so we can still offer the best hearing care to Derbyshire residents,” he adds.

“With two of us working, people can expect to get an appointment fairly quickly and we can also do home visits by arrangement for those who are housebound.”