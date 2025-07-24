Renowned ceramicist helps Derbyshire school students to bloom

World-famous artist Paul Cummins MBE – best known for his iconic poppy installation at The Tower of London – has delivered his first-ever school workshop in Derbyshire.

Paul, whose 2014 poppy display captivated millions and commemorated the centenary of the First World War, visited Repton Prep School to lead a hands-on ceramic workshop and share his creative journey.

Each student received a hand-crafted ceramic tulip, replicas of those used in Paul’s striking 8-metre-high Candy sculpture, which was exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Under Paul’s guidance, pupils from both the prep and senior school painted their own tulips, which will form part of a collaborative art installation later this year.

The event was enjoyed all thee children.

Speaking after the workshop, Paul, from Chesterfield, said: “This is my first visit to a school and my first school workshop. It’s been a privilege to work with such enthusiastic young artists and to see them bring their own creativity to life through the tulips. I hope this is the start of something that stays with them.”

The visit offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to learn directly from one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

Paul shared personal stories, creative techniques and insight into his career as a ceramicist – from his early days to his most famous installations.

He explained how Candy was inspired by 17th-century Dutch "tulipomania," and features 2,300 individually hand-painted ceramic tulips. Paul also fascinated pupils with details of his process, including how he makes his own paints using flowers he grows himself.

The famous artist held his first school workshop at Repton.

He shared his fascination with tulips affected by a specific fungus that creates petal patterns mimicking the appearance of cancer cells – a detail that adds emotional depth to his work.

Students were intrigued to learn how each tulip or poppy in his installations had been sold for £25–£35, with some resold for as much as £20,000 online.

Students said they loved hearing from Paul and experimenting with different colours for their tulips.

Louis Woodfield, 14, who took part in the workshop and is studying art and textiles at GCSE, said: “This has been a great experience. If you want to become an artist, it’s so helpful to hear from a professional.”

Artist Paul Cummins with some of the children from Repton School.

Rachel Chester, who teaches art at Repton Prep School, said: “It’s important for children to explore and collaborate with artists. To have this opportunity to work with Paul Cummins is amazing.

“We have all been inspired. For Paul to give his time to us has been wonderful and it’s been really exciting to take part in this project.”

Paul gained international acclaim for his stunning Tower of London display made up of 888,246 poppies – one for each of the fallen – commemorating 100 years since the start of the First World War.

Following its appearance at the Tower of London the display was then re-imagined at venues around the UK including The Museum of Making in Derby, travelling all the way up to Orkney.

This has not been the first time that the artist has inspired pupils at Repton Prep School.

When he created his original London display, Repton Prep pupils were treated to a visit from Paul’s ceramics team and went on to create their own display in the school grounds.