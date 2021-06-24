Highfield Hall

Great photos showing life at Chesterfield's Highfield Hall primary school down the years

We searched our archives to bring you these great pictures of life at Highfield Hall primary.

By Brian Eyre
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:16 pm

From new starter class features to official openings and celebrations, see if you can spot yourself,family or friends in these photos…MORE SCHOOL NOSTALGIA: Spot anyone you know in these Chesterfield prom photos featuring Tupton Hall school students?

1. Highfielld has talent!

Liam and Danny, 'Strike' from Britain's Got Talent, with L-R, PCSO Janis Naylor, Joshua Bingham, Freya Naylor and PCSO Adele Chapman-Jones during a Safer Neighbourhood visit to Highfield Hall School

Photo: bwj

2. Artwork

Highfield Hall Primary pupils Mollie Davies and Daniel Shelbourne with Chesterfield Mayor Cllr Adrian Kitch and Mayoress Inga Kitch, Cllr Terry Gilby and Tesco Regional Affairs Manager Tony Fletcher. Pictured at Highfield Hall with the newly repositioned mosaics formerly at the Tesco Chesterfield store.

Photo: Highfield hall

3. Time capsule.

Highfield Hall Primary School year 3 pupils planting a time capsule. Harry, Susie, Elliott, Lily, Alex and Tommi-Lee with teachers Miss Sullivan and Mrs Webster.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Bulb planting

Staff, parents and pupils from the Highfield Hall Primary School nursery unit, pictured after helping the Friends of Stand Road Park plant 2,000 daffodil bulbs as part of Chesterfield in Bloom.

Photo: Anne Shelley

