Great photos showing life at Chesterfield's Highfield Hall primary school down the years

1. Highfielld has talent!
Liam and Danny, 'Strike' from Britain's Got Talent, with L-R, PCSO Janis Naylor, Joshua Bingham, Freya Naylor and PCSO Adele Chapman-Jones during a Safer Neighbourhood visit to Highfield Hall School
Photo: bwj
2. Artwork
Highfield Hall Primary pupils Mollie Davies and Daniel Shelbourne with Chesterfield Mayor Cllr Adrian Kitch and Mayoress Inga Kitch, Cllr Terry Gilby and Tesco Regional Affairs Manager Tony Fletcher. Pictured at Highfield Hall with the newly repositioned mosaics formerly at the Tesco Chesterfield store.
Photo: Highfield hall
3. Time capsule.
Highfield Hall Primary School year 3 pupils planting a time capsule. Harry, Susie, Elliott, Lily, Alex and Tommi-Lee with teachers Miss Sullivan and Mrs Webster.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Bulb planting
Staff, parents and pupils from the Highfield Hall Primary School nursery unit, pictured after helping the Friends of Stand Road Park plant 2,000 daffodil bulbs as part of Chesterfield in Bloom.
Photo: Anne Shelley