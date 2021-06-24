Netherthorpe School

Great photos show life at Staveley's Netherthorpe School down the years

We’ve raided the DT archives to bring you these great photos showing school drama productions, exam success and fun times for pupils at Netherthorpe School in Staveley.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 11:30 am

1. Seeing double

Netherthorpe hit the headlines after a record-breaking nine sets of twins started at the schhol in 2011. Back, L-R, Zack and Kirsty Smith, Courtney and Bethany Hopkinson,Rebecca and Sam Jinks, Emily and Lucy Clark, Santino and Luca Paoli. Front L-R, Oliver and Josh Wells, Aairun and Kian Tennant, Tom and Max Dungworth, Anton and Terri Wood.

2. Police on the classroom beat

Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team are holding informal sessions at Netherthorpe School Netherthorpe pupils with PCSO Sue Cooke, PC Sarah Gerrard and head teacher Alan Senior in 2010

3. Columbus Day

Netherthorpe School pupils celebrate Columbus Day in 2009l. l-r: Keera Cairns, Danielle Cairnes, Leanne Moore and Emma Louise Reed

4. Can we have some more?

Netherthorpe School present 'Oliver'. in 2009. L-R,Phillipa Wall (Nancy) Jennifer Carter (Oliver), Cameron Scott (Fagin).

