Great photos show life at Staveley's Netherthorpe School down the years

1. Seeing double

Netherthorpe hit the headlines after a record-breaking nine sets of twins started at the schhol in 2011. Back, L-R, Zack and Kirsty Smith, Courtney and Bethany Hopkinson,Rebecca and Sam Jinks, Emily and Lucy Clark, Santino and Luca Paoli. Front L-R, Oliver and Josh Wells, Aairun and Kian Tennant, Tom and Max Dungworth, Anton and Terri Wood.

Photo: bwj