Great photos show life at Staveley's Netherthorpe School down the years

1. Seeing double
Netherthorpe hit the headlines after a record-breaking nine sets of twins started at the schhol in 2011. Back, L-R, Zack and Kirsty Smith, Courtney and Bethany Hopkinson,Rebecca and Sam Jinks, Emily and Lucy Clark, Santino and Luca Paoli. Front L-R, Oliver and Josh Wells, Aairun and Kian Tennant, Tom and Max Dungworth, Anton and Terri Wood.
Photo: bwj
2. Police on the classroom beat
Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team are holding informal sessions at Netherthorpe School Netherthorpe pupils with PCSO Sue Cooke, PC Sarah Gerrard and head teacher Alan Senior in 2010
Photo: JPI
3. Columbus Day
Netherthorpe School pupils celebrate Columbus Day in 2009l. l-r: Keera Cairns, Danielle Cairnes, Leanne Moore and Emma Louise Reed
Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Can we have some more?
Netherthorpe School present 'Oliver'. in 2009. L-R,Phillipa Wall (Nancy) Jennifer Carter (Oliver), Cameron Scott (Fagin).
Photo: bwj