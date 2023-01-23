1. Spire Junior School

Spire Junior school was rated as 'good' across all the categories during the Ofsted inspection on May 17 and 18, 2021. Inspectors found that leaders have set out an ambitious curriculum in some subjects. Leaders have arranged the curriculum to ensure that pupils build their learning throughout key stage 2. There is a strong culture of reading at the school. The mathematics curriculum is set out so that pupils build their understanding and skills securely. Teachers provide regular opportunities for pupils to recap their knowledge by asking six questions in six minutes.

Photo: Google