Eckington Camms School celebrates 50th anniversary of current building with '70s-themed party

Camms Endowed C of E Primary School in Eckington celebrated the 50th birthday of the current school building on Friday 27th June.

All classes from nursery to year 6 had the opportunity to celebrate in ‘70’s’ style with the children invited to wear outfits from the era or something glittery. There were some fantastic outfits, including some worn by teaching staff, and all the children enjoyed an end of day party with cakes, juice and the traditional party game of pass the parcel.

Headteacher, Tim Cocking, said: "The event was a great success, and for a school with a long history stretching back to 1702, it is good to be able to celebrate mini-milestones too. The children were wonderful and many thanks to the staff and PTA"

Loose change was brought into school to fill our big 50. The money will go towards the work of the Friends of Camms PTA who helped organise the event. The photograph includes Billie, Agatha, Jake, Ariel, Ruby, Seth, Woody, Freya, Amber, Clark, Polly, Ellis, Hope and Jack representing Reception through to Year 6 with our big 50 in the middle.