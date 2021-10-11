Derbyshire Times readers show their appreciation for teachers across the county on World Teachers Day

Pupils at Highfield Hall Primary School, just one of the schools recognised for work by its teachers

It was first introduced by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on October 5, 1994, and has a different theme each year – this year’s being ‘teachers at the heart of education recovery’.

To mark the occasion last week, the Derbyshire Times asked readers to tell us their favourite teachers in an act of thanks for all the great work they do.

And we were inundated with responses from those wanting to show their appreciation to all the fantastic teachers working across Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Abercrombie Primary School, another where teachers received praise

Zoe Flowers said: “Joanne Wignell at Holmesdale Infants school. She's an amazing Reception/Year 1 teacher so kind, caring and nurturing. I wish my daughter was in her class this year too. She is one in a million bless her with a heart if pure gold."

Katie Allwood said: “All the teachers and head mistress from Arkwright Primary School was absolutely amazing with my two boys. They’ve both left primary now to go to seniors and I, aswell as them, miss that school so much.

"Thank you Arkwright Primary for getting Levi and Harvey to where they are now. We will always be forever grateful.”

Kirsty Louise Parkin said: “Mrs Slaney and Mrs Coxhead from Bolsover Church of England Junior School. Forever grateful for being my little girls go to after losing her dad. She talks to these teachers and they brighten her day they are always there when she needs them cannot thank them enough they are amazing ladies.”

Lisa Cotirlan thanked Rachel Shepherd at North Wingfield Primary School describing her as “the most caring, loving, funny not forgetting talkative lady I've ever came across in the nearly 20 years of knowing her.”

She added: “My youngest daughter started reception in September and is autistic, non verbal and has Sensory processing disorder. She has a EHCP and is eligible for a special school placement.

"But still I chose Northwingfield Primary School as I know 10000000 per cent my daughter is safe loved and looked after well.”

Laura Gill said: “Mrs Dobson at Abercrombie Primary School and Nursery is amazing! Goes above and beyond for all the children! Such a caring lady!”

Emma Jackson said: “William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School they are fantastic there, very supportive. Don't think my kids would have come on so much if it weren't for some of the staff there.”

Liz Bates said: “Dianne McCollum and Ian McCollum. Dianne from Highfield Hall Primary School. Ian was my Head teacher at Brampton Board school in the 80s and I will forever remember him.

"And years later his beautiful wife became the most amazing teacher to all three of my children throughout the 00s. I now call that incredible women my friend.”

Natalie Richmond added: “Miss Arnold at St Marys RC primary. So enthusiastic and positive. My son thought she was ‘awesome’ and the best teacher he’d had. It’s lovely when teachers have such a positive impact.”