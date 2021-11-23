Derbyshire student praised for lockdown collaboration video project with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and Scottish singer Lavinia Blackwell

To take on a lockdown project that involved 30 participants working remotely to create an arts collaboration video would be no mean feat for the 18-year-old.

He contacted the Grimethorpe Colliery Band to take part, who in turn contacted Scottish singer-songwriter Lavinia Blackwall.

Once everyone agreed and returned their own separate videos, Jack used industry standard software in order to compile the work and create the final outcome – a creative and unique video which accompanies a song from Lavinia’s repertoire called ‘John's Gone’.

Speaking about the process, Jack, who is now studying film and TV production at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It was interesting. I would consider it my first project that I've ever had to make myself and lead. First of all I had to think of the idea, then I had to mind map it, script it and stuff.

"I’m proud, to say that I’d just filmed on an iPhone with people and places that are known to me; I didn’t have much in the way of transport especially during Covid as well.

"I edited it in school at the time as I wasn’t able to at home, so I was very restricted in when I could do the work.”

He added: “It’s very early stages but I’m now planning on doing my own project again, although it’s a lot more ambitious.

"The plan so far is to get something crowdfunded, marketed, publicised – the fact that I've now done my own project before lets me know I can do it again, and know what I can do better.”

Martyn Cooper, headteacher of Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School praised Jack for his ‘mighty fine’ work.

"The vision, effort and skill required to put such a strong performance video together is tremendous and credit goes to Jack for all his work with this,” he added. “To achieve all this in Covid times is even more remarkable.”

David Thornton, Grimethorpe’s conductor said: “This project has been fantastic to observe how Lavinia and the band have collaborated to produce a touching piece of art - both aural and visual.

“It is a real pleasure for Grimethorpe to continue to be involved in output of this nature and indeed I personally think it’s essential, perhaps now more than ever, that all brass bands look outwards to create new sounds, new opportunities and new artistic partnerships.”

Lavinia Blackwall added: “Jack had quite a task on his hands to synch up the parts with his storyboard for the video. He has done a great job, using his own footage, which he directed and put together, along with drawings I did for my original video and animations of his own.

“I’m so delighted with the result! It’s not every day you get approached to get involved in something so different. I’d like to thank Jack and everyone in Grimethorpe Colliery Band for their hard work and for inviting me to work with them.”

Jack’s completed video is available to watch on YouTube here.