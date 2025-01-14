Derbyshire school described as a warm, supportive and nurturing community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire school has demonstrated its commitment to its motto, "Let all that you do, be done in love," according to Government inspectors who rated it ‘Good’ in all areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scargill Church of England School, part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT), was visited by inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education in November.

The report highlighted that the school expects all pupils to achieve well and that this expectation is realised. It praised the pupils' impressive understanding of British values, noting their ability to clearly explain what these values are and why they are important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described as polite and courteous, the pupils also demonstrated a strong belief in treating everyone with respect, with one pupil summarising: "We are all unique. We respect this."

Pupils from the Scargill Church of England school celebrate a 'GOOD' Ofsted report

The inspector said: “Students at this school are eager to contribute, always taking pride in their accomplishments, especially the sensory garden they have created in memory of a member of their community.

“The school has grown a dedicated and talented team of staff who share the same uncompromising vision.

“Those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are supported well, with their needs accurately identified and effectively communicated, ensuring the right level of support and challenge in lessons and around the school. Pupils attending emotional well-being sessions or the ‘rainbow room’ receive high-quality, developmentally aligned support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Provision for pupils' personal development is strong, with a well-structured programme for personal, social, and health education (PSHE) that supports mental health, behaviour, and emotional well-being. Pupils have a secure understanding of how to stay healthy and manage their emotions, treating each other with respect, understanding, and empathy.”

The school’s curriculum was commended for its clear structure, building progressively across subjects and preparing pupils for the next stage of their education. The ‘Three Rs’—‘revisit, remember, and respond’—were highlighted as effective strategies for reinforcing learning.

The report also praised the school’s nurturing environment, noting that high expectations are set for all pupils, including those with SEND. Targeted support ensures that no pupil falls behind, helping those who struggle to catch up and meet expected standards.

Sarah Hallsworth, head of school, said: “We are very proud of this Ofsted report. The inspection was vigorous, with deep dives into six subjects: reading, mathematics, science, physical education, art and design, and design and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All staff work hard to ensure the school is a warm, nurturing and supportive community and everyone is committed to ensuring that pupils thrive. We will continue to work towards an outstanding outcome in the future.”

Dr Sarah Clark, chief executive officer of DDAT, said she was thrilled with the latest findings.

She said: “I’m delighted with Scargill Church of England School’s ‘Good’ rating, which reflects the school’s strong commitment to its values, the supportive environment it provides, and the hard work of both staff and students.”