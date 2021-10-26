Derbyshire pupils wear red in support of national anti-racism campaign

Children at Tibshelf Infant School are wearing red on Friday to show racism the red card.

Tibshelf Infant School in Alfreton invited pupils to get involved in Wear Red Day on Friday, October 22, and donate £1 to Show Racism the Red Card (SRtRC), the UK’s largest anti-racism educational charity.

Children of all ages were encouraged to wear a red item of clothing for the day – anything from a jumper to socks or even a hair ribbon – to support the charity in its effort to help tackle racism in society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set up in 1996 by then Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, SRtRC delivers a range of educational workshops to young people and adults in schools, workplaces and at events held in football stadiums.

It also produces educational resourcess to challenge misconceptions, stereotypes and negative attitudes in society.

To find out how you can get involved with the campaign visit www.theredcard.org/.