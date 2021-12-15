Derbyshire pupils enjoy day out at farm centre on first-ever school trip

The Green Infant School in South Normanton recently organised a fun-filled day trip for its Year 1 pupils to visit Farnsfield’s White Post Farm Centre.

It marked the first time many children had been on a school trip due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While at Whitepost Farm Centre, the pupils were able to meet a variety of farm animals and were even able to handle some, including snakes, mice, and rabbits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from The Green Infant School during their recent trip to Farnsfield's White Post Farm Centre

Senior teacher, Claire Newton, said: "There were many highlights during the day including seeing the children's happy faces on the coach.

"Some of our pupils have never experienced a coach trip, so before we even got to the Farm Centre the excitement was evident.

“It was lovely to see the children's personalities shine and flourish and have courage at different stages of the day."

Pupil Leon Brady, aged six, said: “I really liked the mouse because it was furry. I also touched the snake and didn’t think that I would do that! I am having a lot of fun.”

Maxwell Wain, also six, added: “I think the meercats were gorgeous and mischievous, but their dinner looked horrible! They were eating stick insects. I am really looking forward to seeing the hamsters and guinea pigs. I have a hamster at home called Pepsi. Oh and I also want to see Boris the Pig!”

The trip was made possible with support of the school community, with many parents and grandparents offering to attend and help make sure the children could make the most of the experience.

Sarah Martin has two grandchildren at The Green Infant School and attended the trip to help.

She said, “I think school trips like this are especially important now because of the effects of the pandemic and what that has meant to children’s routines. The children were ecstatic on the bus coming here, they are so excited.

"I know there were some anxious parents whose children have never been on a trip before, so I was able to reassure them. I think children will get such a lot out of the day and will be able to talk about their experiences at home and at school.”