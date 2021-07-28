Derbyshire mum to take council to tribunal over claims school is "failing" her son with ADHD

Roxy Bond, 32, from South Wingfield maintains she will continue to ‘fight’ for what her son, William Harrison, needs after she feels he is being ‘failed’ and receiving insufficient support at Swanwick Hall School in Alfreton.

The 13-year-old boy, who will be going into Year 9 in September, was diagnosed with ADHD around seven years ago and also has social and communication difficulties which makes it more difficult for him to concentrate at school.

Despite Roxy securing William an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan she maintains that elements of the legally binding document are not being fulfilled by the school – such as interventions during lessons to help him understand his work along with sensory breaks.

Roxy Bond and son William Harrison.

The 32-year-old is taking Derbyshire County Council to court on November 18 to try and get her son moved from Swanwick Hall School to an independent, specialist school which she says will better support him.

Roxy said William now refuses to go to school every morning, has no friends and gets overwhelmed in busy classrooms which is causing his grades to fall with his mother estimating he is at least three to four years behind where he should be.

She is also worried about the impact on his mental health too, after her son told her about his suicidal thoughts.

"It affects him physically, emotionally, mentally, he hates school", Roxy said.

"He doesn't even just hate it, he finds it impossible because he is already stressed in the morning going to school, then he's got to sit through lessons where there's so much going on and he can't concentrate and it's part of his condition.

"He quite often says ‘I hate myself, I wish I wasn't here’, to hear that from your child is heartbreaking.”

The mum of three explained that she has contacted the school numerous times, particularly over the last year as his behaviour has worsened but feels her concerns are ‘falling on deaf ears’.

Roxy has since been diagnosed with anxiety due to what she described as a ‘constant battle’ to get her son more specialist help.

Roxy is taking Derbyshire County Council to a tribunal later this year to get her son more support and specialist help while in school.

She added: "His school reports are terrible, it's like they see him as a naughty child and the problem is he's not in the right environment to learn.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of this family’s case and continue to be in discussions with them.

"While we do not comment in detail on individual cases affecting young people, they have an allocated SEND worker and we’re working together to find the best way forward.”

The Derbyshire Times contacted Swanwick Hall School but they declined to comment.

William's mum said her son refuses to go to school everyday and falling behind with his classwork.