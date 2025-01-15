Derby students gain first-hand insight into politics on trip to the Houses of Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students from Murray Park School in Mickleover recently had the opportunity to experience life in politics during a visit to the Houses of Parliament in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty Year 10 and 11 pupils, as part of their citizenship and democracy module, took part in the trip, which directly supported their GCSE studies.

The visit included sitting in on an education debate focused on improving mental health support for students. Pupils also enjoyed a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster and participated in a curriculum-based workshop at the Parliament Education Centre, designed to deepen their understanding of the democratic process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, students met Derby North MP, Catherine Atkinson, learnt about the workings of the House of Commons, visited both the House of Lords and the Commons and even had the chance to review the business papers for the day.

Derby students met Derby North MP Catherin Atkinson at the Houses of Parliament

Pupil Kalpriya Dani who took part in the trip said: "Visiting Parliament was such an eye-opening experience.

“Walking through the same halls as the Prime Minister and MPs was incredible, and the tour really helped me understand how laws are debated and passed.

“Meeting our local MP was a highlight—it was great to hear about her journey into politics and ask questions about issues that matter to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The workshops were also really interactive and made me realise how important it is to have your voice heard in a democracy."

The trip, the school’s first to the Houses of Parliament in over a decade, also included visits to some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, London Bridge, and South Bank.

Joseph Hyndman, assistant head teacher at Murray Park, who organised the trip said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to bring the curriculum to life.

“The students were able to see Parliament in action, interact with MPs, and gain a deeper understanding of how decisions are made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was clear that they really enjoyed the experience, and it has greatly enriched their learning.

“This trip has been hugely beneficial for their GCSEs, and we hope to offer similar experiences to pupils in the future.”