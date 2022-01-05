Deadline looms for families to apply for 2022 primary school places in Derbyshire

Parents of children in Derbyshire have until midnight on January 15 to apply for a primary school place

Those who children were born between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018, have until midnight on January 15 to apply for their reception class place for September 2022.

Parents should also apply for junior school places for children born between September 1, 2014, and August 31, 2015, who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school and will transfer to another school this September.

Failure to submit an application before the deadline could result in your child not being offered a place in a preferred school.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Alex Dale, said: “We’re encouraging any parents who have yet to apply for their child’s infant, junior or primary school place for September 2022 to do so before the deadline on January 15.

“Choosing the right school is a very important decision in a child’s life and parents who miss the deadline are less likely to get a place for their child at their preferred school which could mean having to travel further or their child not getting into the same school as their friends.”

When completing the application form parents will be asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to go to.

To apply for a place online visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can apply by calling 01629 533190 between 8am and 6pm on weekdays and 9.30am and 4pm on Saturdays.

Those who are unable to access these services should email [email protected] or call 01629 537479.