Column: Fingers crossed our academy can hit the reset switch in September

It seems that everyone in the educational world is feeling the same way and is looking towards September as something of a reboot and the moment when the settings go back to something more like normal.

Whether that actually will be the case or not, no-one actually knows, but for now it’s nice to be able to look forward to a time when our school’s range of functions go beyond timetabled lessons and take in extra-curricular activities too.

It still amazes me to think that, since the first lockdown in March 2020, our students haven’t gathered together with anybody outside their immediate classes, or that our staff have had only very limited opportunity to communicate face-to-face.

Mark Cottingham, principal of Shirebrook Academy.

There have been no parents’ evenings or prize-giving events, no after-school clubs or football matches, and no winter wonderland community open day, all of which bring our school community together.

Now we hope that, with government restrictions appearing to ease, we have tentatively pencilled in the beginning of July as the time when we can start to reintroduce some of the activities that we have lost and can give our incoming year sixes a two-week taste of secondary school life.

We do this every year but there is an extra dimension to it this time because it reminds us how important it is for students to immerse themselves in the school and its culture in order for them to learn and then reflect our shared values.

Achieving that has been harder than usual this year because of the lack of mixing, and that, as well as the social isolation of home schooling, has had an impact on the school community.

Pupils and staff from Shirebrook Academy pictured enjoying a trip to climb Snowdon prior to lockdown.

Fingers crossed, we can take a big step back to that in July and then hit the reset switch in September, when we can communicate freely again and enjoy the trips, shows and sporting events that have been sadly lacking for so long.

